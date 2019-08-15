Samlyn Capital Boosted Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake; Qumu (QUMU)’s Sentiment Is 1

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 564.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 854,275 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $157.55 million value, up from 151,300 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.09. About 764,282 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Qumu Corp (QUMU) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold positions in Qumu Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.86 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qumu Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.029 during the last trading session, reaching $3.069. About 9,275 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has risen 34.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $30.05 million. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc owns 32,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,000 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is 1.18% above currents $169.09 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associates has 0.67% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 5,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 4,837 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ci Invests holds 0.13% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 143,208 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7,765 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 23,245 shares. 127,470 were reported by Ithaka Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sei Invests reported 34,478 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co has 0.07% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 186,545 were reported by Tiaa Cref Lc. Blair William & Il accumulated 12,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 192,358 shares to 729,178 valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 259,879 shares and now owns 258,341 shares. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was reduced too.