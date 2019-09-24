Salzman & Company Has Decreased Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $698,880 as Valuation Rose; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Position in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (AXS) Has Trimmed by $2.46 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (AXS) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 41,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.86 million, down from 441,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 366,385 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 1.20M shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To City Of Leander, Tx Golt Bonds, Series 2018; 29/05/2018 – Provinzial NordWest Selects Moody’s Analytics Modeling Technology for Actuarial Valuations and Investment Analysis; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR45.42M SF CDO notes of Zoo ABS Il B.V; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Dr Pepper Snapple Ratings To Baa2; Assigns Ratings To Fund Keurig Dr Pepper Transaction; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Us Abcp Activity Ending March 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WHETHER ACTUAL DOMESTIC OR CROSS-BORDER BUSINESS INVESTMENT IN PARTICULAR SECTORS SLOWS DOWN DUE TO RISING TRADE TENSIONS BETWEEN CHINA AND U.S. IS YET TO BE SEEN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Specialtycare’s Dividend Recap Is Credit Negative But Ratings Are Unaffected; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For W/S Packaging Holdings, Inc. Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dcp Midstream, Lp’s Proposed Preferred Units B1; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Integro’s B3 Corporate Family Rating Following Announcement To Acquire Tysers; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0.38% or 364,850 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt, California-based fund reported 138,975 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 3,495 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tiverton Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal London Asset owns 63,516 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership accumulated 102,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance owns 193,385 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 151,045 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.09% or 52,485 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fiduciary Tru reported 8,235 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,742 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.33 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.08M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fin reported 0.55% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 14,125 shares. Fil accumulated 0.02% or 255,168 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 3,104 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,720 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). General American Investors Incorporated holds 295,000 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Zweig invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 153,377 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 916,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loews Corp reported 0% stake. Philadelphia Finance Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company holds 2.21% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 211,364 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford (Put) (NYSE:F) by 250,000 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $33.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST).