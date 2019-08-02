Salzman & Company Cut Position in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million as Share Value Rose; Vista Capital Partners Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $832,572 as Share Value Declined

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.43 million shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To University Of North Carolina At Greensboro’s 2018 Bonds; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings On $39.4 Million Of Clo Notes Issued By Hillmark Funding Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Ubs Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C9, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C9; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On University Of Massachusetts’ (MA) To Stable: Aa2 Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To King County Sewer Enterprise, Wa’s Wifia Loan Agreement; 20/03/2018 – REUTERS POLL-SOUTH AFRICA TO AVOID MOODY’S CREDIT DOWNGRADE ON MARCH 23, SAY 16 OF 18 ECONOMISTS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Trimet’s (OR) $144m Payroll Tax Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Sdi’s Acquisition Of Csn Heartland Is Credit Positive; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Life Time’s B2 Cfr Following Launch Of $200 Million Term Loan Add-on

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

