Salzman & Company Decreased Moodys (MCO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $219.09. About 261,583 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Wyoming Cda Housing Rev. Bds. 2018 Series 2; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2015-PC1; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes Of Ubs-Barclays 2012-C2; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNG, CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO,; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says impact of US trade dispute with China is manageable for rated Chinese companies; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 To Valeant’s Unsecured Notes; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – WANHUA CHEMICAL OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S, ON ITALY, SAYS A KEY DRIVER FOR REVIEW IS RISK THAT STRUCTURAL REFORM EFFORT STALLS & PAST REFORMS SUCH AS PENSION REFORMS IMPLEMENTED IN 2011 ARE REVERSED; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-1 To University Of Minnesota, Mn’s Commercial Paper Notes Program And Affirms Aa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sungard Availability Services’ Cfr At B3; Outlook Negative

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 8,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 387,395 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 9.25 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Company Tn accumulated 40,020 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.21% or 129,598 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0% or 3,529 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,573 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 59,275 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh owns 2,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,919 shares. Conning Inc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,891 shares. Moreover, Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 1.08% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 66,200 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 328,335 shares in its portfolio. 4,240 are owned by Bridges Investment Mgmt.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares to 25,153 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Trades Sharply Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital Inc reported 0.14% stake. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 3,288 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,804 shares. First Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 267,416 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). International Limited Ca, California-based fund reported 18,952 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Financial Capital Incorporated invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 187,398 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aldebaran holds 1,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 342,809 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.