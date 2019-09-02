Salzman & Company Has Lowered Moodys (MCO) Position by $4.74 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Share Price Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $424,821

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 165,387 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 157,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 654,654 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa1 to Chippewa Valley Technical College District, Wl’s GO Notes; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Glenside Fire Protection District, Il’s Golt At Aa3; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Freedom Mortgage’s Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DPL TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carle Place Union Free School District, Ny’s Rating; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 UND/AA1 ENH TO FLUSHING COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, Ml GOULT BONDS; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BROAD MULTI-YEAR TAX REFORM SHOULD BOOST COST COMPETITIVENESS OF FRENCH BUSINESSES & ENHANCE EMPLOYMENT CREATION; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Credit Enhanced Aa2 To Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0062; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ERSTE GROUP BANK AG’S SR RATINGS TO A2, KEEPS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Berea (City of) Ky Combined Utility Enterprise’s A1 Rating

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares to 37,286 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 29,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,471 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner exec: New partnership will use data to drive down drug costs – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ent Credit Union Selects Moody’s Analytics CECL Solution – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Partners With Pyxera Global to Launch Its First Global Pro Bono Program – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

