Salzman & Company Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Holding by $4.74 Million; Stock Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Universal Display (OLED) as Stock Price Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 65.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 14,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 7,536 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $213.73. About 210,554 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 242,862 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO $1.074 BLN NYC TFA 2018 BUILDING AID REVENUE BONDS; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PAPER AND FOREST PRODUCTS INDUSTRY REMAINS STABLE AS COSTS OFFSET HIGHER PRICES; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Shackleton 2013-IV-R Clo, Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Corporate Family Rating To Stepstone Group Lp; Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Garrard County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SAUDI ARABIA RAISES KEY INTEREST RATES, A CREDIT POSITIVE FOR BANKS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ally Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued Between 2016 And 2017; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Battalion Clo Xii Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Wbcmt 2005-C17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,070 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,253 shares. Van Eck Assoc stated it has 56,118 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 15,100 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 49,457 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 202,330 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 25,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 11 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,068 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 10,700 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance owns 1.1% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2.90M shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK) by 3,500 shares to 56,100 shares, valued at $23.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

