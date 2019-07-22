Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Position by $4.74 Million; Smith Moore & Company Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $763,190 as Share Value Rose

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.3. About 4.73M shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $200.89. About 522,541 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Guam Waterworks Baa2 Revenue Bonds To Negative; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ALLIANZ SIGORTA’S IFSR BY ONE LEVEL TO Baa3,; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON BANGLADESH-EXPECTS FISCAL DEFICIT TO WIDEN SLIGHTLY IN FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2018,GOVT’S DEBT BURDEN WILL REMAIN RELATIVELY LOW & STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Skeptical Canon Can Sustain Profitability at an Exceptional Level Expected of an Aa3 Rating Over the Next 12-18 Months; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 27/03/2018 – RAMAPHOSA: SOUTH AFRICA WELCOMES MOODY’S POSITIVE RATING REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Barclays Bank México to Ba1 From Baa3; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Catholic Health Initiatives’ (CO) Outlook To Stable; Baa1 Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s sees limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports, economy

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 25.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited reported 140 shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 1,867 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corp owns 201,030 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Marshfield Associates stated it has 11.74% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,550 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,585 shares. 13,908 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Pettee holds 1,246 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 7,420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 32,327 shares. Windacre Partnership invested 15.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 41,767 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.48% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Select Equity Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s: Credit Where Credit Is Due – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Equistone to buy Moody’s Analytics’ knowledge services business – PE Hub” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Cap Mgmt holds 40,834 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,763 are owned by Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7.73 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 247,462 shares. American Money Management Limited Com stated it has 24,242 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 1,550 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.55% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 43,869 were accumulated by Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Corp. 769,314 were reported by Hl Fin Svcs Limited Company. Barometer, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,540 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.2% or 1,877 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 7.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 461,070 shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.