Salzman & Company Has Cut Position in Moodys (MCO) by $698,880 as Share Price Rose; New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Clorox Company (CLX) Holding by $325,125 as Share Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 690,380 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – DEALER TIRE MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON GOODYEAR-BRIDGESTONE JV; 22/03/2018 – Micro Focus Shares Fall, Moody’s Cuts Outlook — Market Talk; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON US STATE DEBT – GENERAL OBLIGATION DEBT CONTINUES TO COMPRISE LARGEST SHARE OF STATE DEBT OUTSTANDING AT 52.2% OF ALL DEBT ISSUED IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bluescope’s Ratings To Baa3; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MAKING CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTIONS COULD COMPRESS BANKS’ FEES & COMMISSIONS WHICH WOULD BE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Maine St. Hsg. Auth. Mort. Purch. Bds., Ser. 2018a; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Officine Maccaferri’s Rating Outlook To Stable; All Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowers’ Baa2 Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE ON VIVAT UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt and Us and Bermuda Insurance Fincl Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook to Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,275 shares to 21,980 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.