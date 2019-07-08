Salzman & Company Decreased Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose While Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $912,492

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 388,498 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa1 To Carolina Beach, Nc; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SYNCREON CFR TO Caa2 FROM Caa3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Aa3 Ratings On Watch For Upgrade For Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Origin Energy And Origin Energy Finance To Positive From Stable, Affirms Baa3 Rating; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES LEUCADIA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; JEFFERIES’ RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Gpmt 2018-FL1, Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Traders See More South African Rate Cuts After Moody’s: Chart; 18/04/2018 – SIMMONS FOODS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Indian Auto ABS Benefits From Higher Economic Growth; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Glendale (CA) Electric Enterprise’s Aa3 Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.70 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.