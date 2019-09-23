Salzman & Company Lowered Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $698,880; Market Value Rose; Tenet Healthcare Com New (THC) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Cut Stake by $604,220

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp Com New (THC) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 30,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 12,693 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 42,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 890,716 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $213.4. About 319,827 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Li & Fung’s Ratings; Outlook Negative; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CELL C CEASED PARTICIPATION IN RATINGS PROCESS; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS INDIAN DELINQUENCY RATES FOR SMALL- AND MEDIUM-SIZE ENTERPRISE ABS BACKED BY LOANS AGAINST PROPERTY WILL CONTINUE TO RISE; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ST. LOUIS, MO’S GO RATING TO Baa1; OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A (P)Baa3 Rating To Volvofinans Bank’s Expected Subordinated Debt Issuance; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Russia’s Sovereign Resilient To New U.S. Sanctions; 29/05/2018 – Provinzial NordWest Selects Moody’s Analytics Modeling Technology for Actuarial Valuations and Investment Analysis; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PEMEX’S Baa3 GLOBAL SCALE RATING & CHANGES OUTL; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Citymd’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Stable

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 14,224 shares to 98,462 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc Com.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 423,823 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 18,556 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 3,900 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 10,500 shares. Connecticut-based Nantahala Llc has invested 1.57% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,831 shares in its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 92,593 were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc. Swiss State Bank reported 162,400 shares. Healthcor LP invested in 0.34% or 425,820 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 270,000 shares. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 60,669 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 1.09 million shares. 69,618 are owned by Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regions Finance has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 11,448 shares. Northern reported 1.94 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Haverford Fin Service invested in 0.41% or 6,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,155 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.5% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability owns 4,786 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 345 shares or 0% of the stock. United Asset Strategies has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 24,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 7,827 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,550 shares.