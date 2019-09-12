Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Stake as Valuation Rose; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $495,257 as Share Value Declined

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $213.02. About 586,739 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 TO HUB INTL UPON REFINANCING,OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – “The job market is rip-roaring,” says Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Montana Board Of Housing Single Family Program Bonds, 2018 Series A; 30/05/2018 – STOREBRAND ASA RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Launches the Data Alliance Portal; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On Florida State University Research Foundation Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS THREE & UPGRADES ONE CLASS OF GMAC 1999-C2; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook on 12 Turkish Banks to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Jagged Peak; B3 To Notes; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Intervias’ Ratings; Assigns Ba2/Aa2.Br To Proposed Brl800 Million Debentures

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 73,384 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 76,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 383,589 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $208.62 million for 9.03 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $375.60 million for 27.03 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

