Salzman & Company Position in Moodys (MCO) Has Lowered by $4.74 Million; Dominion Energy (D) Holding Held by Brown Advisory Inc

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 13,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 182,640 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 169,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON NEW U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN COS – “RUSSIA’S STRONG PUBLIC AND EXTERNAL FINANCES WILL HELP TO SHIELD THE BROADER ECONOMY”; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Interlink Roads Pty Ltd’s A2 Rating; 06/03/2018 – TANZANIAN BANKS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Wbcmt 2005-C17; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO $1.4 BLN NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Ratings To Tgp’s Upsized 1st Lien Facility And Delayed Draw Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKET COUNTRIES SEEN GROWING 5.2% IN ’18,’19: MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Nyshfa 160 Madison Avenue Loc-backed Revenue Bonds 2013 Series A & B And 2014 Series A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.