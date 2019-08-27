Salzman & Company Cut Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million Its Position

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 10.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 324,062 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – BCP RAPTOR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kentucky Power At Baa2, Outlook Revised To Negative; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Beechwood Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms A3 on Marinette, Wl’s water revenue debt; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY IN GLOBAL E&P SECTOR IMPROVING AS COS HAVE ACHIEVED SUSTAINED TECHNOLOGICAL IMPROVEMENTS IN DRILLING, COMPLETING WELLS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating To Aib Group; Outlook Positive; 17/04/2018 – VOZROZHDENIE BANK DEPOSIT RATINGS CUT TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Denton County M.U.D. No 4 Tx Goult Debt To Baa1; Positive Outlook Assigned; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALDESA’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Options Imply Elevated Post-Earnings Volatility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Communications Mi Adv reported 1,646 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Company reported 128,605 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 41,113 shares. Argyle Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,400 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Co holds 3,311 shares. Moreover, Capital Investors has 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% or 98,692 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 33,147 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Limited reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Paloma Prtnrs Management Co has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 4,786 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 105 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation And Tru. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 33,263 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares to 59,450 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Interactive Advsr has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 109,175 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 39,610 shares. Martin & Tn invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 102,036 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 5.13% or 1.39M shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16 million shares. Bell Commercial Bank holds 19,244 shares. Stephens Invest Management Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,561 shares. Srb Corporation invested in 19.47% or 1.75M shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Savings Bank accumulated 27,649 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Diversified reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Llc owns 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).