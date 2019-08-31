Salzman & Company Trimmed Moodys (MCO) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $768,450

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 618,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WHILE IT STILL EXPECTS NAFTA AGREEMENT TO BE SUCCESSFULLY RENEGOTIATED, TIMING IS UNCERTAIN, AND RISK OF TERMINATION HAS RISEN; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To New Notes Issued By The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited Transaction; 27/04/2018 – RPT-MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ANGOLA’S RATINGS TO B3 FROM B2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PHILIPPINE BANKS’ CREDIT COSTS WERE STEADY AT LOW LEVELS IN 2017, BUT WILL RISE IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Softbank’s Proposed Senior Notes; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Charter Communications’ Proposed Notes Issuance; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IF UNDERLYING BUDGET ASSUMPTIONS HOLD, THE BUDGET IS A POSITIVE STEP IN IMPROVING FISCAL OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $182 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2003 To 2007; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Notes Issued By Woodmont 2018-4 Trust

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 17,360 shares. Goelzer Management holds 0.37% or 16,550 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,589 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 2,582 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axa reported 343,569 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.2% or 15,043 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 180,449 shares. Ajo LP invested in 271,807 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt invested in 3.68% or 79,241 shares. Westend Ltd Liability Com reported 156,275 shares. Hexavest reported 295,974 shares. Advsr Preferred Lc invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.