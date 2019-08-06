Salzman & Company Holding in Moodys (MCO) Has Cut by $4.74 Million as Market Value Rose; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.04 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.69. About 1.18 million shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trident Tpi Holdings Inc.’s B3 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S/S&P SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS ALSO SHOWN A COMMITMENT TO FISCAL PRUDENCE; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DETROIT, Ml’S ISSUER RATING TO BA3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Has Placed On Review For Downgrade The Ratings On 72 Tranches In 36 Structured Note Transactions; 13/03/2018 – LSC’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To City Of Oakland’s (CA) Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018; Affirms Aa2 Gos, Aa3 Lease Rev Bonds And Aa3 Pobs; Outlook Is Stable; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Wfcm 2010-C1; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To College Of The Holy Cross’ (MA) Series 2018a; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 212,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 202,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 461,104 shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,778 shares. Frontier Mngmt holds 0.47% or 366,144 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% or 516,882 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 9,000 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.01% or 1,398 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.38% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 311,617 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 1,132 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 310 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs Inc holds 93,703 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 8,000 shares. Aldebaran Finance owns 1,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 4,537 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr has 33,444 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 114,500 shares. 31,831 were accumulated by Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 194,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 918 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co owns 2,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc holds 111,448 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 78,642 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,830 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 3,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability reported 4,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.