Salzman & Company Stake in Moodys (MCO) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.38 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 391,284 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Epic Y-Grade’s Term Loan B3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To L3 Technologies’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1 FROM B2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/03/2018 – The country’s outlook was revised down by Moody’s, and a fragile peace accord may not be enough to keep investors pumping money into the economy; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlooks On The Long-term Ratings Of 3 French Banks To Positive From Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A3 Debt Rating To Libra (Longhurst Group) Treasury No 2 Plc’s Senior Secured Issuance; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Queensbury, Ny’s Go At Aa2; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Investment Manager Quality Assessment Of Mq1 To Ncb Capital; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Turkish Covered Bond Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On Eight Omani Corporates Following Sovereign Downgrade

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entegris Inc (ENTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s E-commerce Presence Expands With Prime Launch in UAE – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,110 shares to 131,220 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Investors Ltd owns 24,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.41M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15.35 million were reported by Victory. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 432 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 53,898 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 56,586 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Personal Financial Ser accumulated 2,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 90,595 shares. American Intll Grp Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 49,038 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 212,818 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. The insider Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Com invested in 1,107 shares. Halsey Ct accumulated 2,800 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc has 5.92% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle, a Tennessee-based fund reported 969 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 149,706 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Llc reported 0.05% stake. Hills Fincl Bank & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ca holds 0.49% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 22,867 shares. Crestwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.32% or 12,836 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 21,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.41% or 25,650 shares. Cypress Cap Gp owns 5,029 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.62% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 105,454 shares.