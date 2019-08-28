Salzhauer Michael Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Tobam Has Raised By $9.10 Million Its Gap Inc/The (GPS) Stake

Tobam increased Gap Inc/The (GPS) stake by 64.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 350,180 shares as Gap Inc/The (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Tobam holds 890,205 shares with $23.31M value, up from 540,025 last quarter. Gap Inc/The now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 678,518 shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Sets New Goal for Apparel Suppliers to Pay Garment Workers Digitally by 2020; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Salzhauer Michael increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 42.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 38,714 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 129,514 shares with $13.11M value, up from 90,800 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 1.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.23% above currents $106.24 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 41,889 shares to 14,611 valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 56,957 shares and now owns 14,743 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Tobam decreased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 10,950 shares to 12,621 valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 579,416 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gap Inc (GPS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gap -3% after trimming profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gap rallies into earnings day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.20’s average target is 85.40% above currents $15.75 stock price. Gap had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $32 target.