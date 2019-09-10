Salzhauer Michael Upped Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $1.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Ithaka Group Cut Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $459,012 as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 322.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 33,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 195,414 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 1,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 62,883 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 266,817 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,976.88 up 102.72 points – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 14th Options Now Available For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Michaels Down 60% YTD: Can Growth Efforts Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Axa invested in 0.02% or 16,908 shares. Ls Advsrs Llc holds 2,034 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 46,400 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Eaton Vance owns 219,690 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 2,970 shares. 1,454 are held by Alethea Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Lc owns 1,973 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company reported 0.09% stake. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,373 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 5,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $157.85M for 21.47 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SunTrust Bank to Donate $250,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Triad Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Survey: Many Americans Interested In Taking Their Side Gigs Full-Time – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Creative Planning invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Td Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 133,260 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has 34,034 shares. Montag A stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.01% or 1,279 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 5,109 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,660 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 15,215 shares. 4,488 are held by Jones Fincl Lllp. Thompson Inv Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 17,956 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 19,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gyroscope Management Ltd Com owns 3,272 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares to 57,487 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).