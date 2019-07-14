Salzhauer Michael Upped Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $510,300; Stock Price Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 164,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.46M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 1,838 shares to 60,404 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.