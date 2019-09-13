Salzhauer Michael Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted Its B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) Stake by $3.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 50,309 shares. Lincluden holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,037 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,464 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Company holds 158,773 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 0.46% or 205,351 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 34,539 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt reported 46,918 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 57.79M shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 58,053 shares. Cambridge Inv owns 656,242 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 115,031 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. 50,614 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Keybank Association Oh reported 1.09% stake. 55,499 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13,865 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VTV) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,598 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,685 were reported by Bessemer Secs Limited Liability. Orrstown Financial Svcs has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Garde Cap accumulated 2,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,332 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 67,000 shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 2.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Independent Incorporated holds 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 61,651 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank reported 117,435 shares stake. Tru Of Oklahoma owns 3,179 shares. 3.53 million were accumulated by Voya Management Ltd Co. Bragg Fincl Inc reported 63,934 shares. 46,313 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Com holds 288,948 shares. Moreover, Denali Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karp Capital invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).