Salzhauer Michael Upped By $827,334 Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position; AIT THERAPEUTICS (AITB) Shorts Lowered By 60%

AIT THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ:AITB) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. AITB’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 2,000 shares previously. With 9,900 avg volume, 0 days are for AIT THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ:AITB)’s short sellers to cover AITB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 4,615 shares traded. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:AITB) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 15,321 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 53,548 shares with $2.93M value, up from 38,227 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 334,184 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a single proprietary formulation of 160 parts per million of nitric oxide and delivery systems to treat respiratory infections. The company has market cap of $55.44 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes therapies against respiratory infections in acute and chronic diseases, such as severe bronchiolitis , cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF), and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial (NTM) infections. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed two Phase II trials to treat RSV and CF related lung infections, as well as conducted a treatment for patients with CF who suffer from NTM infections.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 86,846 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 49,484 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 18,970 shares. Kenmare Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 8,425 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 92,527 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 4,115 shares. 6.71 million are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,339 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 248 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 239,627 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 65,668 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).