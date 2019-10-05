Salzhauer Michael Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Among 2 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $8800 lowest target. $112.33’s average target is -5.00% below currents $118.24 stock price. Hasbro had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HAS in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. See Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $115.0000 130.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $95.0000 99.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103.0000 118.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $88.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $100.0000 115.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,895 were reported by Sigma Planning. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 7,902 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 390 are held by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. 16,513 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 123,837 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.47% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 29,100 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 66 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 284,462 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 10 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 68,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited accumulated 20 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 14,270 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 93,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.76 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 48.05 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

