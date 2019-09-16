Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $4.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 19,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 264,556 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.56 million, up from 245,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $214.77. About 28,745 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 19.34 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 62,662 shares to 534,623 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,069 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 913,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twilio, AT&T and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank stocks in broad rally as Treasury yields climb, with Bank of America’s stock up over 3% – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.