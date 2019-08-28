Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding as Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 14.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 14,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 14,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,175 shares to 67,933 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 9,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,698 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,121 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability Company holds 326,499 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 597 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.74 million shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Stifel has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Com owns 8,460 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,220 shares. New England And Management Inc has invested 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 66,676 were reported by Strategic. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.03% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 70,605 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 7,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 22,659 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 31,712 shares. Sterling Cap Management holds 0.68% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. 40,938 are held by Donaldson Management Ltd. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.46% or 76,430 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Retail Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 278,008 shares. Community Tru & Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,488 shares. Swedbank owns 1.53M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 93,168 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.75% or 12.65 million shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Guernsey-based Longview Prns (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).