Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Stake in Metlife (MET) by $1.76 Million; Toronto (TD) Share Price Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered by $37.84 Million Its Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 700,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.71 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, down from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 778,464 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.39B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

