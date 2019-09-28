Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake as Share Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Trimmed Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding by $2.55 Million; Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab analyzed 26,827 shares as the company's stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 31,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 495,747 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 3.29 million shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 41,147 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 201,487 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc accumulated 62,248 shares. Headinvest Ltd holds 17,420 shares. Beacon Group Incorporated holds 0.07% or 13,299 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,644 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3.08M shares. Transamerica Advisors Inc holds 0% or 141 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 232,837 shares. Moreover, Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.



Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 54,239 shares to 710,748 shares, valued at $96.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 2,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ftb holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 110 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated accumulated 73,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 413 shares. 3,615 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 22,600 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct reported 18,428 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.