Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $707,168; Market Value Rose; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Position

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.11 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.97M shares traded or 25.78% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paradigm Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Korea Corp reported 527,212 shares. Dana Invest Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Highland Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 102,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2.72M shares. Cumberland Prns reported 144,785 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Mu Investments Company Ltd owns 93,800 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc owns 3,000 shares. Goelzer Management invested in 0.03% or 3,586 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 56,444 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Counsel holds 333,600 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares to 67,343 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.