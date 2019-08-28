Salzhauer Michael Trimmed By $581,014 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (UMICF) Sellers Increased By 5.24% Their Shorts

UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF) had an increase of 5.24% in short interest. UMICF’s SI was 6.33 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.24% from 6.01M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 63288 days are for UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF)’s short sellers to cover UMICF’s short positions. It closed at $29.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 84.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 2,338 shares with $112,000 value, down from 14,700 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $78.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.02M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay

More notable recent Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umicore SA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Electrifying Growth Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Umicore: Recycling And Clean Tech Can Pay Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2016. More interesting news about Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Umicore: Ethical Investors Should Love This Stock As Much As I Do – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glencore, Umicore unveil cobalt supply deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Umicore S.A. operates as a materials technology and recycling firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. The Company’s Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for emission abatement in light and heavy duty vehicles, as well as catalyst products used in chemical processes, such as the fine chemical and life science industries. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, electro-optic materials, rechargeable battery materials, and thin film products, as well as electroplating products; and material solutions for surface treatment in various industries, such as construction and electronics.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Salzhauer Michael increased Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) stake by 24,431 shares to 117,176 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 33,508 shares and now owns 43,908 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 125,000 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 641,738 shares. New England Mngmt Incorporated reported 33,737 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fosun Limited invested in 0.25% or 83,000 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.94% or 287,012 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 38,430 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri invested 0.74% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canandaigua National Bank & has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vestor Capital Ltd Company owns 1,443 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 14,806 shares. Coho Prns Limited owns 10,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orbimed Advsr holds 1.20 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.43M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.59% above currents $48.23 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.