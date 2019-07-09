Salzhauer Michael Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Lowered by $2.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 13.16M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 3.45 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.25M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 669,785 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Fil Limited holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 13,958 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 10,406 shares. Bridges Inv owns 14,607 shares. Voya Investment reported 340,507 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.53% or 137,705 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 6.20 million shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 252,213 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 124,970 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amica Retiree Trust owns 1,261 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Norinchukin Bancshares The, Japan-based fund reported 48,392 shares. Illinois-based New England And Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,877 shares to 58,277 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Liability holds 39,321 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Indiana And has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,406 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Twin Mgmt reported 206,115 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd accumulated 976 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 371,400 shares. Harvey Inv reported 5,244 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glenview Bank Trust Dept holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,759 shares. Meritage Port Management accumulated 64,580 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,620 are owned by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Choate Inv Advsr invested in 54,530 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp accumulated 0.51% or 36,334 shares.

