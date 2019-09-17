Salzhauer Michael Stake In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Has Increased; Five9 (FIVN) Holding Maintained by Lyon Street Capital Llc

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 2144.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 64,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.42 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 29,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 15,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 526,082 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).