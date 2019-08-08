Salzhauer Michael Stake In Capital One Finl (COF) Was Has Boosted; Ativo Capital Management Position in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Upped as Share Price Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 947,665 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 2.43M shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Lp owns 313 shares. Daiwa Grp, Japan-based fund reported 18,137 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 41,417 shares. James Inv has 0.31% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 6.52M shares. Advantage holds 197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management accumulated 1.92 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co holds 3,082 shares. Choate Advsrs holds 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 13,463 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,594 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 83,203 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Stephens Ar invested in 9,276 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 72,697 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,487 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).