Salzhauer Michael Raised Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC); Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $373,350

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 445,829 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.95 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

