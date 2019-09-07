Salzhauer Michael Raised Position in Banc Of California (BANC) by $317,603 as Shares Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $16.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.83M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug Fails Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of COPD; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 24,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 92,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 126,204 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 43,709 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc owns 1.37 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 58,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1.95M shares. United Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 656,363 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 11,006 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability reported 194,688 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). First Mercantile accumulated 13,177 shares. 118,937 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America De. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 42 shares.

