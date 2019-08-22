Salzhauer Michael Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $3.91 Million; Msc Industrial Direct Company (MSM) Shorts Up By 26.17%

Salzhauer Michael increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 42.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 38,714 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 129,514 shares with $13.11M value, up from 90,800 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $346.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 2.34M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV

Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM) had an increase of 26.17% in short interest. MSM’s SI was 2.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.17% from 1.67M shares previously. With 454,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s short sellers to cover MSM’s short positions. The SI to Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc’s float is 4.73%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 30,566 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.42% above currents $68.57 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 8,961 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,389 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 3,438 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 97 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,318 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 20,027 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 10 shares. London Communication Of Virginia invested in 0.23% or 319,201 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hendershot Invs Incorporated holds 1.08% or 38,045 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.01% or 27,688 shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,000 shares. Argi Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co holds 2,373 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Arbor Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Wealth holds 61,897 shares. Moreover, Montecito Bancorporation And has 0.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,179 shares. 422,423 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keybank Association Oh owns 2.31 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 2.68M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,906 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 6,054 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 49,824 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.97% above currents $108.29 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating.

