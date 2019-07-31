Salzhauer Michael Raised Its Cit Group (CIT) Position; Hikari Tsushin Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.72 Million as Stock Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 248,066 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 12.30M shares traded or 66.75% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 1,155 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 641,882 shares. Sterling Management owns 16,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric invested in 702,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 306,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Strs Ohio holds 121,847 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 78,646 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.09% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 203,894 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 11,462 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 19,589 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 29,393 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 21,843 shares.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Announces Expanded Asset Management Capabilities – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names Jim Gifas as Head of Treasury Services – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Northbridge Credit Serves as Collateral and Administrative Agent on $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility for Hornbeck Offshore Services – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.