Salzhauer Michael Raised Comerica (CMA) Position; Shorts at Semileds (LEDS) Lowered By 5.58%

Salzhauer Michael increased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 1542.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 69,415 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 73,915 shares with $5.37 million value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $9.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 3.29 million shares traded or 63.22% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. LEDS’s SI was 86,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 91,400 shares previously. With 99,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Semileds Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s short sellers to cover LEDS’s short positions. The SI to Semileds Corporation’s float is 4.05%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 12,463 shares traded. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has declined 31.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.40% the S&P500.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode chips and LED components in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $9.12 million. The companyÂ’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications comprising commercial, industrial, and residential lighting, as well as street lights; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, and architectural lighting and entertainment lighting applications, as well as LED lighting for horticulture applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells enhanced vertical, blue, white, green, and UV LED and LED chips to packagers or distributors in Taiwan, the United States, and China.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 230,415 shares. 115,826 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Braun Stacey Associate invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 5,229 shares. Brinker Cap owns 3,017 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 1,050 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 9,203 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 84,132 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 16,616 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Suntrust Banks has 6,693 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 205,272 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Comerica has $87 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is 17.86% above currents $65.97 stock price. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Thursday, April 4 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Wedbush. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.