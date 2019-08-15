Salzhauer Michael Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $2.42 Million; Popular (BPOP) Shares Rose While Price Michael F Has Lowered Holding

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 452,771 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50 million shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50M for 7.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.