Salzhauer Michael Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million; Kylin Management Has Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $54.00 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback; 06/03/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PANDOX AB PANDXb.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 180 FROM SEK 165; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 2.59 million shares traded or 117.78% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 279,704 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 7.95 million shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 102,928 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Fred Alger Management owns 2.35 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 40,600 were reported by Cullinan. Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kistler stated it has 938 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett stated it has 8,737 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 69,500 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 18,279 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 10,885 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,913 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 705 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btc Mgmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 71,126 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.