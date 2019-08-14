Salzhauer Michael Maintains Holding in Regions Finl New (RF); As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Has Boosted Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.31. About 451,483 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 243.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 111,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 157,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 6.33M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.48% or 19,972 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,565 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Company owns 13,800 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brinker has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 80,526 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 8,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 88,221 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.22% or 704 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.06% or 43,839 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Boston. 25 are held by Howe And Rusling.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares to 57,487 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).