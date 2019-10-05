Salzhauer Michael Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Autonation (AN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Autonation Inc (AN) investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 86 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 92 decreased and sold their holdings in Autonation Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 57.34 million shares, up from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Autonation Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 69 Increased: 52 New Position: 34.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 57.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 19,494 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 14,406 shares with $681,000 value, down from 33,900 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $216.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Portfolio: Final Report – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 12,877 shares to 58,277 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 6,589 shares and now owns 19,589 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.19’s average target is 6.06% above currents $49.21 stock price. Wells Fargo had 20 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Friday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Bank And Mi holds 14,859 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,263 shares. Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 20,653 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Schaller Inv Grp holds 21,253 shares. American Assets has invested 21.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eaton Vance Management has 0.91% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Laurion Management LP has 74,815 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0.05% or 105,889 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings has 4,529 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 12,337 shares. Investment House reported 0.07% stake. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 93,163 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advisors New York reported 457,482 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $102.46M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 458,250 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (AN) has risen 2.25% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 63.42% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. for 3.53 million shares. Arlington Value Capital Llc owns 3.39 million shares or 9.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruni J V & Co Co has 2.66% invested in the company for 358,663 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 724,318 shares.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.