Salzhauer Michael Lowered Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $1.84 Million as Shares Declined; Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Position in Caci International (CACI) as Share Price Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 6.08M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 112,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 95,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.04. About 247,677 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.92 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,126 were reported by Roundview Capital Limited Com. Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 24,944 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.02% or 9,680 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Axa has 0.14% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 710,020 shares. Private Mgmt Gp has invested 1.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Massachusetts-based Salem Capital has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 12,930 shares. 18,673 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Architects holds 854 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 659,980 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. 182,313 were reported by Comerica Bank. 1.14 million were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Ghp Invest Advisors has 5,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.1% or 409,046 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 100,382 shares to 406,085 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr by 20,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,201 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board – Washington Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CACI builds a backlog wave in the third quarter, raises guidance – Washington Business Journal” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co invested 0.06% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 386,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.49% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 49,048 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 20,707 shares. Johnson Fin Inc holds 177 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 3,810 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 13,790 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 12,209 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.60M shares. Burney owns 0.68% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 60,475 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 67,687 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 9,887 shares. Chatham Capital Group holds 0.54% or 11,542 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).