Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding as Share Value Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.72% or 23,395 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westwood Mngmt Il owns 184,800 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 7,900 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,208 shares. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jones Lllp owns 10,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 4.55M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 36,279 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.01 million shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 2,098 shares. Greystone Managed Invests owns 63,327 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 5,000 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha" on June 21, 2019

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019