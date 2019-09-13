Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Value Declined; As State Str (STT) Valuation Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 13.13 million shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B; 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 06/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sending its Advisors a Message? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS BAUSCH & LOMB/INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT AND NEW PRODUCT DRIVERS SHOULD HELP CO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 16,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 69,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 53,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 3.08 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 140,031 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.03% or 3,101 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Whittier accumulated 0% or 2,676 shares. Cardinal Capital Management stated it has 35,824 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.5% or 27,874 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 6,859 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 17,475 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Llc reported 4,841 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Citigroup holds 427,519 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 9,417 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,012 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore Company Il holds 12,249 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P on Thursday, August 29.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 70,347 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 61,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,251 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares to 155,595 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.