Salzhauer Michael Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) by $3.99 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Bruni J V & Company Decreased Stake

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 12.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 238,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 144,885 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02 million, down from 383,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,635 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 254,900 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,606 are owned by Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tillar stated it has 26,454 shares. Somerset Company accumulated 1.56% or 43,141 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 164,393 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 168,006 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 5,201 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct invested in 2.74% or 42,824 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,209 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 461,525 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.