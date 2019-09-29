Salzhauer Michael Lowered Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Share Value Declined; Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by $380,587

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 12,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 70,976 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 83,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 2.18 million shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 148,876 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated accumulated 12,659 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 690,600 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 140,139 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cls Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 1,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 4.97 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.27% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 304,313 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 494,792 shares. Private Advisor Gp owns 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 13,222 shares. Tci Wealth reported 10 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 33,804 shares to 39,813 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 80,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,780 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.13% or 27,836 shares. 477,121 were accumulated by Deprince Race & Zollo. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Voya Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pnc Fincl Group reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Johnson Fincl Gru Inc holds 12,164 shares. Samlyn Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Tdam Usa reported 68,949 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.02% or 150 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 140,318 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Janney Management Llc owns 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,916 shares. Duncker Streett Co Inc invested 0.58% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 36,995 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Company.

