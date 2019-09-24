Salzhauer Michael Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding By $3.99 Million; Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Blackrock (BLK) Stake

Salzhauer Michael decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 79.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 14,743 shares with $1.03M value, down from 71,700 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $154.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 4.58M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 70.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 24,951 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 10,434 shares with $4.90M value, down from 35,385 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $69.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $446.11. About 139,545 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/04/2018 – BlackRock Pays CEO Fink $27.7 Million as Assets Top $6 Trillion; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Dividend Declaration; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet after all; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 12/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for BlackRock; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 08/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 125,808 shares to 150,611 valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 5,474 shares and now owns 127,718 shares. Rbb Bancorp was raised too.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.75 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $500 lowest target. $527.50’s average target is 18.24% above currents $446.11 stock price. BlackRock had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Co Il invested in 0.14% or 473 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Management Co stated it has 3,783 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Junto Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 247,367 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Guardian Life Of America invested in 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Capital Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 675,003 are owned by Franklin Resources. Hrt Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 4,703 shares. Penobscot Inv Company Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 1,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Incorporated has 1.1% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 4,565 shares. Grimes & owns 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 727 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 794 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 13,893 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.64 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael increased Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 10,110 shares to 90,458 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 213,080 shares and now owns 227,480 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 1.25 million shares. Whalerock Point Ltd has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,017 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,651 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 10,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 52,069 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.08% or 207,166 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,292 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,524 were accumulated by Ironwood Fin. Macroview Invest Lc reported 56 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 15,785 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 6,528 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 175,191 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.73% above currents $68.4 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

