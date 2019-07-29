Salzhauer Michael Lifted Its Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $309,683; Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Value Rose While Engaged Capital Lowered Position by $1.83 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 469,832 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 232,145 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 152,196 shares. Natixis accumulated 88,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 24,433 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 8,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank holds 5,275 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 85,107 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 5,554 shares. Price Michael F invested in 3.61% or 607,500 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 11,721 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 55,349 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs accumulated 26,735 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Strs Ohio owns 121,847 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 72,967 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.13% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIT Q2 efficiency ratio improves, finance margin declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “275 Volunteer Projects Completed During CIT Cares Month – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Leads $204.5 Million Financing for Major New Texas Solar Project – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OneWest Bank Sponsors 41st Annual Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park Series – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Group Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $19.95 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.50% EPS growth.