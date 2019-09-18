Salzhauer Michael Increases Position in Suntrust Bks (STI); Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Emory University Cut Its Holding by $322,348

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 172.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 27,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 1.28M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.39M shares traded or 77.02% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

