Salzhauer Michael Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Saratoga Research & Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 79,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 239,987 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13 million, up from 160,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 942,209 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 60,650 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hussman Strategic has 0.65% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 10,000 shares. 213,000 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Bell Bancshares owns 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,329 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,728 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arrow has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advsr Limited Liability owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorp And Trust reported 2,807 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 39 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New York-based Armistice Cap Lc has invested 0.41% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 14.82 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 463,714 shares stake.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ (NVS) MS Drug Achieves Goals in Late-Stage Studies – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $85.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,180 shares. Vestor Limited reported 2.78% stake. Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,658 shares. Rampart Invest Com Llc accumulated 60,056 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 1.05% or 298,884 shares in its portfolio. 151,072 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Yhb Invest Advisors invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has 23,892 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 5,508 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 15,319 shares stake. Guardian LP has 184,382 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc invested in 16,097 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1.69 million are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com. 110,510 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Hightower Lta has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.