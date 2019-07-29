Salzhauer Michael Holds Position in Comerica (CMA); T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Mig Capital Lifted Stake

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1542.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 69,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 1.71 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comerica Bank’s Texas Index Improves – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Larry S. Reed Hired as Senior Vice President for Community Development and External Affairs for California Market – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Downgrades Comerica, Says Q1 Report Not As Good As It Looks – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

